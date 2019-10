Louise Morris, 87, of New Haven, passed away October 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.She was a homemaker, a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and loved playing bingo.She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Morris; her parents, William and Ruth Greenwell Bryan; one brother, Danny Bryan; and two sisters, Inez Bryan and Barbara Ann Donahue.She is survived by three sons, Ricky, Ronnie "Moose", and Pat (Agnes) Morris; one daughter, Linda Hillard (Greg); one brother, Edward Bryan (Bernadette); two sisters, Mary Burton and Betty Hardin (Norris); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.Friends may visit 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home. A prayer vigil will be held 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.