Louise Morris, 87, of New Haven, passed away October 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a homemaker, a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and loved playing bingo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Morris; her parents, William and Ruth Greenwell Bryan; one brother, Danny Bryan; and two sisters, Inez Bryan and Barbara Ann Donahue.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky, Ronnie "Moose", and Pat (Agnes) Morris; one daughter, Linda Hillard (Greg); one brother, Edward Bryan (Bernadette); two sisters, Mary Burton and Betty Hardin (Norris); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.
Friends may visit 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home. A prayer vigil will be held 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 8, 2019
