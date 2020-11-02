Luther James Gilpin, 89, of Bardstown, passed away Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired employee of Barton's Distillery, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and a former member of the Parish Council at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was active with the parish bingo and loved cards and horses.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Gilpin; a grandson, Benjamin Kyle Hicks; a brother, Robert Gilpin; and two daughters-in-law, Virginia and Charlotte Gilpin.
He is survived by seven daughters, Donna Gerber, of Bardstown, Cheryl Gilpin, of Elizabethtown, Pam Gilpin, of Bardstown, Simone Brown (John), of Bardstown, Karen Green (Steve), of Holy Cross, Robin Brady (Jim), of New Hope, and Elaine Riggs (Allan), of Holy Cross; three sons, Roger Gilpin, of Las Vegas, Danny Gilpin, of Culvertown, and Tim Gilpin, of Bardstown; one brother, Tommy Gilpin, of Louisville; one sister, Mary Goode, of Florida; 20 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.