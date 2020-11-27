1/1
Lydia Pearl Bird
1944 - 2020
Lydia Pearl Bird, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was a born on Aug. 4, 1944, in Boston, and was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Edna Yates and Penny Fulkerson; her parents, Charles Edgar Travis and Mary Belle Razor Wilmouth; and her siblings, Joseph Travis, Jenny Mae Cartwright, Hattie Travis and Louise Simmons.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Howell (Brian), of Bardstown; a son, Charles Anthony "Tony" Fulkerson (Jessie), of Cox's Creek; grandchildren, Chris (Melissa), Kelly (Bethany), Jennifer (Shane), Kim (Peter), Bailey, Hannah, Spencer and Mattie; and her great grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Lucas, Olivia, Jordan, Natalie, Connor and Adeline.
Funeral services, visitation and burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery will be private.
Friends may view the services 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, via Trowbridge Funeral Home, Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook page.

Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
