Sister M. Laverne Donahue, OSF, 94, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Francis Convent in Springfield, Ill.

Sister Laverne, the former Elizabeth Mae Donahue, was born in Holy Cross, on July 30, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Mary Elizabeth Fogle Donahue. She entered the Congregation on Feb. 1, 1948, and professed her religious vows on Oct. 4, 1950.

Sister was a graduate of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and in 1959 she earned a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb. She served the community as a pharmacist at St. John's Hospital in Springfield and St. Mary's Hospital in Streator, Ill., from 1959 until 1969. She then served as the directress of Junior Sisters at the Scholasticate in St. Louis, Missouri, from 1970 until 1973. She served as the postulant and novice directress at the Motherhouse in Springfield, Ill., from 1973 until 1979, as a core member of the House of Prayer in Henry, Ill., from 1979 until 1982, as assistant to the local coordinator of the Motherhouse from 1982 until 1988, and as a retreat director and spiritual director as well as a volunteer for Hospice and Bereavement Home Care from 1989 until she retired in 2011.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Lavelle Donahue, Joseph Lester Donahue and Charles William Donahue.

She is survived by one brother and four sisters, James Donahue and Beulah Clark, both of New Haven, Louise Miller, Gladys Corder, and Dolores Downs, all of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 71 years.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Rd, Springfield. A wake service will be held at 6 p.m.

The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent, with The Rev. André Schludecker, OFM, as the celebrant. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.

