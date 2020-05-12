Mae Rita (Meyer) Manby (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
Obituary
Mae Rita Meyer Manby, 86, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.  She was born May 27, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Nelson County Homemakers Club and St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Manby III; her parents, Urban and Elizabeth Toth Meyer; and a brother, David Meyer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Louise (Dan) Duncan, of Louisville, and Rita Marie (Steve) Holzknecht, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ross) Gamble, James Holzknecht, Zachary Holzknecht and Nicholas Holzknecht; and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Lee Gamble and Ella Ann Holzknecht.
Her visitation will be private with a memorial Mass at a later date at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. A private burial will be in Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
 
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 13, 2020
