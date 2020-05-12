Mae Rita Meyer Manby, 86, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born May 27, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Nelson County Homemakers Club and St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Manby III; her parents, Urban and Elizabeth Toth Meyer; and a brother, David Meyer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Louise (Dan) Duncan, of Louisville, and Rita Marie (Steve) Holzknecht, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ross) Gamble, James Holzknecht, Zachary Holzknecht and Nicholas Holzknecht; and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Lee Gamble and Ella Ann Holzknecht.
Her visitation will be private with a memorial Mass at a later date at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. A private burial will be in Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 13, 2020