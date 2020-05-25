Margaret "Lynn" Ballard, 66, of Bardstown, formerly of Holy Cross, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Holy Cross, and retired from INOAC Packaging.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcie and Beatrice Ballard; two brothers, Bruce and Terry Ballard; and an infant sister, Lonna Ballard.
She is survived by her three sons, Thomas "Bubba" (Laura) Johnson, of Bloomfield, Craig (Sherry) Johnson, of Boston, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Johnson, of New Haven; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joette (Estil) Mattingly, Judy (Larry) Wimpsett and Sandra Ballard; two brothers, Tommy (Rise') Ballard, all of Bardstown, and Roger (Virginia) Ballard, of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be 5 -7 pm Wednesday, May 27, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 26, 2020