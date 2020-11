Margaret Cissell, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Nelson County. She retired from Nazareth and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lola Cissell; two sons, Anthony Cissell and Stevie Cissell; her parents, Henry and Elsie Stillwell; a brother, Milburn Stillwell; and three sisters, Annie Wilson, Lorene Hughes and Mattie Hughes.She is survived by three sons, Ricky Cissell, of Bardstown, Chris (Rose) Cissell, of Springfield, and Keith Cissell (Candy), of Bardstown; three daughters, Carol Cissell and Faye (Lonnie) Culver, both of Bardstown, and Jane (Steve) Seger, of Springfield; a special friend of the family, Jerry Cissell; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Estelle Norris, of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews.Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Nov, 2, and 9 till 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Barlow Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.