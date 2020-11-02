Margaret Cissell, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Nelson County. She retired from Nazareth and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lola Cissell; two sons, Anthony Cissell and Stevie Cissell; her parents, Henry and Elsie Stillwell; a brother, Milburn Stillwell; and three sisters, Annie Wilson, Lorene Hughes and Mattie Hughes.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky Cissell, of Bardstown, Chris (Rose) Cissell, of Springfield, and Keith Cissell (Candy), of Bardstown; three daughters, Carol Cissell and Faye (Lonnie) Culver, both of Bardstown, and Jane (Steve) Seger, of Springfield; a special friend of the family, Jerry Cissell; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Estelle Norris, of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Nov, 2, and 9 till 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.