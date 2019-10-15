Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Shewmaker, 61, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Bardstown to Alma Jean Hendricks and Benedict Joseph "B.J." Wathen. Peggy was a former employee of G.B.A. and Taylor Publishing Company, was a member of Bardstown Presbyterian Church, and loved her grandson, Cade.
She was preceded in death by her father, "B.J" Wathen.
She is survived by her lifelong companion, Woody Yocum; her daughter, Lauren (Tommy) Pile; her mother and stepfather, Alma Jean and Randall Burba; her grandson, Cade Pile; one sister, Patti (David) Etheredge, all of Bardstown; and two brothers, Joe (Lora) Wathen, of Bowling Green, and Ben (Leeanne) Wathen, of Louisville.
Peggy's family followed her wishes of cremation. A memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, with a memorial service and time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Humane Society.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 16, 2019