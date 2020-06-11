Margaret Reynolds Humphrey, 94, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Crescent Place Assisted Living in Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Jo Reynolds.

She is survived by her daughters, Aline Prewitt, of Taylorsville, Betty Crenshaw, of Mount Washington, Brenda Mathis, of Shelbyville, Rolla Travis, of Taylorsville, Debbie Humphrey, of Shelbyville, and Shirley Dorr, of Simpsonville; her sons, Earl Humphrey, of Fairfield, Alton Humphrey, of Taylorsville, Donnie Humphrey, of Taylorsville, Jerry Humphrey, of Taylorsville, and David Humphrey, of Taylorsville.

A private funeral Mass will be Friday, June 12, at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. A public visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the church. During the visitation, the pastor requests that each person attending wear a mask and observe social distancing beginning at their vehicles. It is suggested hand sanitizer be used when entering the church.

Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store