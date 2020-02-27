Margaret Rose "Rosie" Curtsinger, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Cook Auberry.
She is survived by four sons, Joey Curtsinger and Robbie Curtsinger, both of Bardstown, Wayne Greenwell Jr., of Louisville, and Charlie Curtsinger, of Chaplin; The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Bro. Darrell Goodlett will officiate. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and after 9 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 28, 2020