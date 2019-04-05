Margaret Willis SCN

Obituary

Margaret Willis, SCN, 77, (formerly Sister John Vincent) died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
Visitation and prayer service will be Thursday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, The wake will be Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church, Nazareth, KY.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Vincent Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
