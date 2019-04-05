Margaret Willis, SCN, 77, (formerly Sister John Vincent) died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
Visitation and prayer service will be Thursday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, The wake will be Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church, Nazareth, KY.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Vincent Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019