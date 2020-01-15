Margie Elizabeth Sheckles, 56, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehabilitation.
She was born Jan. 16, 1963, in Bardstown. She worked at American Greetings in Bardstown and was a member of Bardstown Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Demetra Sheckles; her mother, Shirley Mae Logan Sheckles; her father, Eddie Ray Sheckles; her maternal grandparents, Lum and Mahala Logan; and paternal grandparents, Skeel and Lizzie Sheckles.
Survivors include her grandsons, Samuel and Caleb Sheckles; her sister, Carrie Ann Pride; her stepmother, Gloria Sheckles; best sister-friend, Carla Allen Mason; and several cousins, relatives and friends.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bardstown Church of God with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Ed Lainhart and the Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 15, 2020