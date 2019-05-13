Margie "Louise" Coulter Wolverton, 74, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Dorothy Coulter.
Survivors include four children, Janet Thompson, Sherry Thomas, Jeff Drury and Missy Drury, all of Lawrenceburg.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Grant Mathis will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 – 8 PM.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 14, 2019