Margie Marie Hahn

Obituary

Margie Marie Hahn, 92, of Bloomfield, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Landmark of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Bertha Taylor Hahn.
The funeral was 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Interment was in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Nick Bateman officiated.
Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
