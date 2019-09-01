Maria Cecilia Emanuelli SCN

Service Information
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
40218
(502)-459-3800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maria Cecilia Emanuelli, a native of Dyersville, Tenn., died on Aug. 29 , 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
Visitation and Prayer Service is Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel in Louisville, with the Wake at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 4, 2019
