Marie C. Lewis, 81, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 23, 1938, in Washington County to the late Chester and Virginia Elder Chesser. Mrs. Lewis was a retired employee of Florida Tile, was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church, attended the senior citizen's group at the Bloomfield Library, and loved gardening and fishing.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Lewis.
She is survived by her brother, Lee (Nancy) Chesser, of Chaplin, her very special friend, Pat Smith, of Bloomfield; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Terry Tipton and Bro. Mike Thompson will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 pm.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 12, 2019