Marie Inman Smith, 61, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 26, 1957, in Nelson County and was of the Catholic faith.
|
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Margaret Inman; two sisters, Bernadette Warner and Maryann McMahan; a brother, J.P. Inman; and two great-grandsons, Jamal Johnson-Baker and Cassius Spalding-Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Patrick "Fudd" Smith, of Bardstown; a daughter, Amy Johnson, of Springfield; a son, John Paul Smith, of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Aaron Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Christopher Morrison, Alexander Morrison and Alexandria Smith; three great-grandchildren, Natheniel Johnson-Martinez, Laylanie Johnson-Martinez and Jhordin Johnson-Martinez; and two sisters, Sissy (Carter) Willett and Joyce (Gerald) Avis, both of Bardstown.
Her funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go toward her services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 27, 2019