Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn (Scamahorne) Milburn. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bloomfield Church of God Funeral 2:00 PM Bloomfield Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Scamahorn Milburn, 70, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Nelson County, she was born on July 12, 1948, to the late Joseph and Ruby Baker Scamahorn.

She was a member of Bloomfield Church of God, a graduate of the Old Kentucky Home High School, a 25-year employee of Texas Instruments and was the switchboard operator at Nazareth Sisters of Charity.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Milburn; a brother, Gary Scamahorn; and two sisters, Joyce Hellard and Betty Vittitow.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Milburn; a daughter, Deborah Crowe, of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Ashley Crowe, Dereck Crowe and Joshua Crowe; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Jeffries and Dalton Crowe; and one sister, Rita Livers (Joe), of Loretto.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bloomfield Church of God with the Rev. Judy Wilson, the church pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in High View Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Marilyn Scamahorn Milburn, 70, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.A native of Nelson County, she was born on July 12, 1948, to the late Joseph and Ruby Baker Scamahorn.She was a member of Bloomfield Church of God, a graduate of the Old Kentucky Home High School, a 25-year employee of Texas Instruments and was the switchboard operator at Nazareth Sisters of Charity.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Milburn; a brother, Gary Scamahorn; and two sisters, Joyce Hellard and Betty Vittitow.Survivors include her husband, Darrell Milburn; a daughter, Deborah Crowe, of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Ashley Crowe, Dereck Crowe and Joshua Crowe; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Jeffries and Dalton Crowe; and one sister, Rita Livers (Joe), of Loretto.The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bloomfield Church of God with the Rev. Judy Wilson, the church pastor, officiating.Burial will be in High View Cemetery in Chaplin.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the church.Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close