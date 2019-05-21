Marilyn Scamahorn Milburn, 70, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Nelson County, she was born on July 12, 1948, to the late Joseph and Ruby Baker Scamahorn.
She was a member of Bloomfield Church of God, a graduate of the Old Kentucky Home High School, a 25-year employee of Texas Instruments and was the switchboard operator at Nazareth Sisters of Charity.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Milburn; a brother, Gary Scamahorn; and two sisters, Joyce Hellard and Betty Vittitow.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Milburn; a daughter, Deborah Crowe, of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Ashley Crowe, Dereck Crowe and Joshua Crowe; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Jeffries and Dalton Crowe; and one sister, Rita Livers (Joe), of Loretto.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bloomfield Church of God with the Rev. Judy Wilson, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in High View Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 22, 2019