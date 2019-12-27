Mark Kingen Baxter, 39, of Loretto, formerly of Richmond, Ind., died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Kentucky.
Born Nov. 5, 1980, in Crawfordsville, Ind., to Jeffrey L. and Kathleen Brown Baxter, Mark lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1999 graduate of Richmond High School and attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. He worked at Star Hill Provisions at Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto. He formerly attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte. Mark was passionate about Kentucky history, especially the history of bourbon and the creation of bourbon recipes. He also enjoyed writing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack Kingen and Barbara Joan Brown; and paternal grandfather, Merrill William Baxter.
Survivors include his mother, Kathleen (Lawrence M.) Simkin, of Richmond; his father, Jeff (Melissa) Baxter, of Richmond; stepsisters, Meredith and Hannah Wambo, both of Richmond; paternal grandmother, Berneil Baxter, of Richmond; aunts, Carol (Jim) McKey and Karen (Greg) Riner Buchheit, both of Louisville, Martha Jane (Marshall) Akers, of Indianapolis, and Connie (Greg Moschetti) Baxter, of Dummerston, Ver.; uncle, Kent (Dori) Baxter, of Greens Fork, Ind.; cousins; and many friends.
Memorial visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Friends Meeting, 2010 Chester Blvd., in Richmond. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Friends Meeting with Barry MacDowell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey at the Bardstown Historical Museum, 114 N. Fifth St., Bardstown, KY 40004 or to a .
Doan & Mills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 28, 2019