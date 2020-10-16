Marshall Leon Simpson, 84, of Cox's Creek, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born June 1, 1936, in Samuels to the late John Martin and Georgia Lee Fields Simpson. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 36 years of service, was a self-employed home builder and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He and Mary, his better half, as he always referred to her, loved to travel in their RV and since 1977 spent the winters in Florida where they had many friends, some like family, who were always there for them when needed. In their younger years, it was the poker games on Saturday nights with friends, Joe and Shirley, Millie and Lewie, Kristene and Kenny, Charlie and Verna, which were some of their best memories.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Barnes; a granddaughter, Angela Marie Simpson; and a nephew, Stephen Barnes.
He is survived by his better half and mother of his seven children, Mary Louise Simpson; five daughters, Karen Riggs (Billy Gilkey), of Cox's Creek, Gale (Rick) Cissell, of Louisville, Donna (Phillip) Snider, Rhonda (Tom) Wimsett, both of Bardstown, Sheryl (Jeff) Kassinger, of Cox's Creek; two sons, Terry (Paula) Simpson and Mark (Linda) Simpson, both of Cox's Creek; 21 grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Bowen, Josh (Jennifer) Riggs, Jessie (John) Weis, Todd (Stacey) Spalding, Chad (Crystal) Spalding, Kristen (Donnie) Hughes, Mandy (Brian) Newcomb, Jason Simpson, Andrew (Kasey) Simpson, Krystal (Wes) Simpson, Jesse (Nikki) Goff, Naomi (Ryan) Smith, John-Michael (Samantha) Simpson, Jeremy (Kelly) Simpson, Justin (Kendall) Simpson, John Wimsett, Ashley (Andrew) Noland, James Wimsett, Jeffrey (Devinn) Kassinger Jr., Jacqueline Kassinger, Jessy Goff; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Walter (Alice) Simpson, of Louisville, and Burnie (Hilda) Simpson, of Cox's Creek; two sisters, Lora (Joe) Downs, of Louisville, and Debbie Devine, of Bardstown; a special cousin, Ann Catlett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all the family whom he loved dearly as they loved him in return.
A Mass of Christian burial for will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. The Rev. Joe Graffis, will be the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Joseph Indian Reservation, saintjosephs@stjo.org
. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.