Martha Alice Medley, 76, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born June 3, 1943, in New Hope. She worked in retail for 27 years. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she served as chair of the Remembrance Committee.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester A. Morris Sr. and Mary Wilhelmina Gilkey Morris; and one sister, Anna Margaret Bozarth.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David A. Medley; one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Medley, at home; three sisters, Mary Moczulski (Ted) and Libby Palmer (Bill) both of Louisville, and Agnes Mattingly (Tommy), of New Hope; two brothers, Chester "Sonny" Morris Jr. (Joyce), of New Hope, and Kenneth Morris (Louise), of Hodgenville; and one brother-in-law, Darrell Bozarth, of Morristown, N.J.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St. in New Hope. The Revs. Ken Fortener and Matt Hardesty will concelebrate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Pallbearers are Steve Medley, Ted Moczulski, Tommy Mattingly, Kenny Morris, Bill Palmer and Patrick Moczulski.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 3, 2020