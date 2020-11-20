1/1
Martha Alvey Lewis
1929 - 2020
Martha Alvey Lewis, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Nov. 12, 1929, in Lebanon Junction to the late Joe Frank and Anna Young Alvey. Martha worked at the former Lincoln Shop as a sales clerk, made rosaries and enjoyed the times she fished with her husband, Andy. She spent so many years crocheting specialty items, from table toppers to bedspreads and matching ensembles for families in and around Bardstown. If she was watching TV, talking or sitting quietly she was crocheting. Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Andy" Lewis; a brother; and three sisters.
Martha is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews.
A private burial Mass was held with burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Cancer Society.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
