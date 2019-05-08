Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann "Tillie" Coomes. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann "Tillie" Coomes, 89, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Louisville to the late Frederick Anthony and Martha Ann Montgomery Clements. Tillie was a former secretary for J. Edgar Hoover in Washington D.C., a former employee of the American Red Cross in Louisville, St. Joseph Prep, Bardstown Elementary as a librarian and was a small business owner and tax practitioner for 25 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the Bereavement Committee, an eucharistic minister, RCIA, a former member of the Homemakers Club, Community Choir and Girl Scout leader. Tillie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Janes and Deannie Coleman; and brothers, Jimmy, John Pat, Tommy and Jerry Clements.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Joseph "Jack" Coomes; sons, Tony Coomes, of Houston, Texas, John Gabriel (Lisa) Coomes, of Labolt, S.D., Mickey Coomes, of Lexington; daughters, Jacquie (Larry) Slone, of Raven, and Ann (Mickey) Hardin, of Bardstown; sisters, Jean Boone, of Springfield, Marilyn Ballard, of Bardstown, Sue Ray, of Shepherdsville; brothers, Fred Clements, Joseph Butch Clements and Robert Clements, all of Lexington; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, with evening prayers and 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

