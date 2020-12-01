1/1
Martha Beaven Bowling
1928 - 2020
Martha Beaven Bowling, 92, of New Haven, went to be with her heavenly Father Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx.
She was born June 29, 1928, in Marion County to the late Hugh Mattingly and Irene Elizabeth Hamilton Beaven.
She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church where she was a member of the church choir, bereavement group, and Altar Society. She was very active in her family's activities and she also worked at the New Hope Food Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles W. Bowling Jr.; a son, Louis Bowling; and one brother, Hugh Beaven.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Bowling and Terry (Carol) Bowling; five daughters, Martha Ann (Wayne) Mattingly, Charlotte (Jim) Weaver, Barbara (Rodney) Burgin, Cecily (Bill) Riley, and Laura (Michael) Corbett; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; one brother, Bill Beaven; two sisters, Cecily Blair and Julia Sims; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Vincent DePaul, with the Rev, Matthew Hardesty officiating.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Kentucky Standard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
