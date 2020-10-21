1/1
Martha Dowell Shields
1927 - 2020
Martha Dowell Shields, 93, of Cox's Creek, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 11, 1927, in Meade County to the late Grover and Hattie Marie Nall Dowell. She was a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church, Nelson County Homemakers Club for over 60 years, and enjoyed quilting. Mrs. Shields was a diligent worker for the Lord and enjoyed her church work as well as raising her seven children and being a devoted pastor's wife.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard (Debbie) Shields; three sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Bro. Richard M. Shields, former pastor of Cox's Creek Baptist Church; her daughter, Susan Shields, of Cox's Creek; five sons, Alan Shields, of Utica, Tom (Debbie) Shields, of Camdenton, Mo., Paul (Karen) Shields, of Indianapolis, Marty (Julie) Shields, of Campbellsville, Joel (Andrea) Shields, of Cox's Creek; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Cox's Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Jim Bratcher will officiate. Interment will be in Cox's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Cox's Creek Baptist Church or the donor's favorite charity.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
