Martha Hagan Gilpin, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Signature Health Care. She was born May 31, 1950, in Nelson County. She was a caregiver, a member of Bardstown Church of God, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Hagan; and a sister, Vicki Hagan.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Glenn Gilpin; two sons, Chris Gilpin and Greg (Jennifer) Gilpin, all of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Connor Gilpin and Ava Gilpin; five brothers, Jimmy Hagan, Roger Hagan, Donnie Hagan, Tony Hagan and Bobby Hagan; four sisters, Carol Fulkerson, Linda Hagan, Jeanie Hagan Givan and Terri Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Her services will be private and burial will be in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to American Diabetes Association.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 28, 2020