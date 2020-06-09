Martha N. Hickman, of Bardstown, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Martha was born in Winchester to the late Mary Frances and Walter J. Newell Sr. She was an educator for many years and taught in several school systems. She began her career in West Point, Miss., during the early 1960s. After settling in the Bardstown area, she worked for the Nelson County Board of Education as a teacher at New Haven Elementary and Foster Heights Elementary Schools.
After her retirement in 1985, Martha worked as a teller for Farmers Bank and Trust and a training coordinator for the Cabinet for Workforce Development. Martha was very involved in her community and was currently working with the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, Nelson County Retired Teachers Association, Bardstown-Nelson County Democratic Women's Club, and American Association for Retired Persons (AARP).
She was a dedicated member of St. Monica Catholic Church where she served as a lector, eucharistic minister and adorer at St. Joseph and in the St. Joseph/St. Monica Jail Ministry. In addition, she served the larger church community through her appointment as an associate with the Sisters of Charity at Nazareth. Some of the former organizations she was associated with were the Bardstown-Nelson Human Rights Commission, International Association of Employment Security (national, state, and district level), Nazareth Campus Service Board of Directors, Flaget Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Kentucky Standard Readers Advisory Board, Bardstown/Nelson County Inter-Agency, Bardstown/Nelson County Adult Center Advisory Council, Nelson County Bicentennial Committee (1976), and the Nelson County Black Appreciation Committee. She also assisted with the election campaigns of Dr. Harry Spalding, KY Rep. Kenny Rapier, Dr. Harvey Sloan and Judge Larry Raikes.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cornelius Hickman Sr., a son, Jerry Baker; a brother, William Newell; and two sisters, Alvinia Newell and Teresa Jones.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Monica) Hickman; two daughters, Bonita (Cathie) Hickman and Cora (Ricky)Lugo; brothers, Walter (Myra) Newell, and Robert (Mary) Newell; sisters, Cora Withrow Fletcher, Anna Willis, Dorothy Bankston and Beatrice Newell; her grandchildren, Shaina and Elijah Lugo; great grandchildren; and many other family members, friends, and the members of St. Monica Catholic Church family.
A Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris as celebrant. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with evening prayer services and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.