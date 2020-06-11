Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson
Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Botto and Margaret Lillian Montgomery Dawson.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with the Very Rev. Michael T. Wimsatt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
