Marvin Ray Wilson, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Louisville.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Adell Williams Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherry Howard Wilson; daughters, Tina and Jennifer Wilson, both of Illinois, Sarah Baker, of Louisville, and Irene Baker, of Bardstown; and a son, William Baker, of Brandenburg.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. to the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 8, 2019