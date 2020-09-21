Mary Agnes Culver Decker, 80, of Glendale, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a native of Culvertown and was a retired real estate agent. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and Republican Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Culver and Sudie Bryan Culver; three husbands, Doyle Williams, Tony Moore and Floyd Klinglesmith; siblings, Junior, Blackberry, Rose, Frank and Howard Culver; and children, James Doyle Williams Jr., Mary Susan Williams, William Gerard Williams, William Jude Williams, William Alfred Williams, Joseph Harold Williams, and William Anthony Moore Jr.; and a grandson, Tony Tillett.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Decker; a daughter, Nadine (John) McKeating; a brother, Raymond (Bernadette) Culver; a granddaughter, Jacinta Tillett; and a great-granddaughter, Baily Tillett.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 12:45 p.m. in St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brown Funeral Home.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





