Mary Alice Berry

Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY
40008
(502)-252-8321
Mary Alice Berry, 49, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 6, 1970, in Spencer County.
Survivors include two sons, Justin Berry of Bloomfield and Joe Berry of Elizabethtown; and her mother, Christine Berry of Bloomfield.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Memorial visitation will be Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 3, 2019
