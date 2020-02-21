Mary Alice Curtsinger, 91, a former Bardstown resident, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown. She was born on May 19, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Leslie Thomas and Clevie Shields Curtsinger. Alice was a former employee of the Butte Knit Sewing Factory as a quality inspector, and worked a year at Elizabethtown Sportswear. Alice was a professional seamstress and also loved quilting, needlepoint work and working in the garden. She had a nurse's aide certificate, was a licensed beautician and loved singing and playing Bluegrass music with her brothers and sisters. Alice lived in Bardstown most of her life and was of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Byrd, Martha Kelly and Pauline Curtsinger; four brothers, William, Estil, Olus and Robert Curtsinger; and a great-nephew, Eric Hellard.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Hellard, of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Brother Doug Simpson officiating. Interment will be in Elizabethtown Memorial.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, until time of service at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020