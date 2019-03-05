Mary Alice Pierce Dones, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and later settled with her family in Hollywood, Fla. It is there she met her husband, Reginald "Reggie" Grigsby Dones Jr. After a couple of moves between Florida and Kentucky, they finally settled in Bardstown with their three sons.
Mary Alice became a much loved and respected member of the Bardstown community while working nearly 30 years for Challen McCoy as his secretary. She also spent many hours at the Nelson County Courthouse in the deed room. She so loved her family and friends and became affectionately known as "Al" to all that knew her best. Al loved her time on their houseboat at Green River and enjoyed the many friends they had there. She and Reggie traveled when they could and were always together. Her Florida family and friends were also a very important part of her life, and will miss her very much.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Maxine Pierce, of Hollywood Fla.; and a sister, Linda Hess, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Reginald Grigsby Dones Jr., three sons, Daniel Joseph Dones, David (Danna) Dones and Rob (Susan) Dones, all of Bardstown; eight grandchildren, Danny Dones Jr., Jennifer Carson, Jeremy Dones, Taylor Ballard, Wes Dones, Emma Dones, Hannah Dones and Nick Dones; six great-grandchildren; and her niece, Patricia (George) Pis, who lovingly cared for her Aunt Mary until the end, will also be left behind.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
All expressions of sympathy should be directed to Alzheimer's research and Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019