Mary Aline Vessells, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Marion County to the late Charles Thomas and Margaret Pauline Lucas. Aline was a former employee of American Greetings, The Old Louisville Store and Five Star Food Store. She loved to cook and can produce, loved music, painting and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Oma Lee Feaster; four brothers, Wilson Lucas, James "Jim" Lucas, Curtis Lucas and Charles Thomas Lucas Jr.
Aline is survived by her husband, Joseph Alton Vessells; two sons, Joseph Christopher Vessells and Michael Preston (Carrie) Vessells, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Catherine Inez Lucas and Geraldine (Adrian) Riggs, both of Bardstown.
Services were private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 11, 2020