Mary Alisa "Lisa" Rummage, 52, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 7, 1967, in Marion County. She was a retired special education teacher with Nelson County Public Schools with 26 years of service. She taught at Bloomfield and Old Kentucky Home Middle Schools. She was a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center and she loved scrapbooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Colbert and Lillian Irene Smith Riggs; and one brother, Joseph Randall Riggs.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Rummage; one son, Glen Paul "G.P." Riggs (Nicole), of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Arabella, Amelia, Taylor and Bethany Riggs; two sisters, Julita Jeffries (Rodney), of Campbellsville, and Debra Lee (Glenn), of Calvary; four brothers, Tommy and Glen Riggs, both of Lebanon, Mike Riggs (Dorothy), of Calvary and Frank Riggs (Kim), of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Izzy and Hannah Rummage; and one nephew, Gavin Rummage.
Private funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Pastor Troy Mattingly officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Run Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Glen Riggs, Frank Riggs, Danny Riggs, Mike Riggs, Joseph May, Jeremy May, Joe Craig Riggs, Spencer Riggs, Jamie Riggs and Timothy Smothers.
Memorials may go to Susan G. Coleman Foundation at ww5.komen.org.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 15, 2020