Mary Ann Dawson Bowling, 81, native of New Haven, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born June 25, 1939, and lived a full life married to Joseph Gerald "Jerry" Bowling and raising her three sons.

She was a brave and courageous person supporting the family and the boys in good and tough times as they made their way through life. Mary Ann was active at Christ the King Church, School Board and the PTA in Madisonville. A cancer survivor, she volunteered in support of a cure for cancer.

She was a loved member of her family and extended family often being referred to as one of the favorite aunts by the many, many cousins in the family. Recently living in Allen, Texas, she was known as the "high five" person in the morning at breakfast and enjoyed her Saturday visits from family with coffee and doughnuts on the outdoor patio at her residence.

She will be greatly missed by everyone including her sons and their spouses, Michael (Nicole Segneri), Bowling, of Lucas, Texas, Daniel Bowling, of Denver, and Matthew (Ana) Bowling, of Telluride, Colo.; and her three grandchildren, Isabella, Mark and Webb Bowling; and leaves one brother, George Thomas "Tommy", of Baltimore, to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Edna Dawson; four brothers; Louis W. "Billy", Robert F. "Bobby", Frank X., and the Rev. J. I. "Fr. Joe" Dawson, and sisters, Miriam Hagan, Catherine Aline Pytleski and Mary Camilla Dawson.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to Jerry in New Haven with her favorite Our Lady of Guadalupe medallion around her neck and her rosary in her hands. She will be surrounded by friends and family as she would have wished.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in New Haven with the funeral at 1 p.m. followed by the burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217.

Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.



