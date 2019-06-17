Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Helen Stone Murray.

She is survived by her husband, Charles David Hood; three daughters, Tina, Katrina and Tabitha Murray, all of Bardstown; and two children she and David raised as daughters, Johnna Moberly and Sandy Tonge.

The funeral for Mary Ann Murray will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton and the Rev. Harold Stone officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, which is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Murray, 53, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Helen Stone Murray.She is survived by her husband, Charles David Hood; three daughters, Tina, Katrina and Tabitha Murray, all of Bardstown; and two children she and David raised as daughters, Johnna Moberly and Sandy Tonge.The funeral for Mary Ann Murray will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton and the Rev. Harold Stone officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, which is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 19, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close