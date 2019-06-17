Mary Ann Murray, 53, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Helen Stone Murray.
She is survived by her husband, Charles David Hood; three daughters, Tina, Katrina and Tabitha Murray, all of Bardstown; and two children she and David raised as daughters, Johnna Moberly and Sandy Tonge.
The funeral for Mary Ann Murray will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton and the Rev. Harold Stone officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 19, 2019