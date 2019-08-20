Mary Ann Redden, 76, of Boston, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cavanaugh and Mary Alice Grundy Knott.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown. The Rev. Michael Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 21, 2019