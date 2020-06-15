Mary Ann Waits, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bluegrass Assisted Living.
She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Cincinnati, and was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Waits; her parents, Estelle and Clara Hardy; three brothers; and one infant sister.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Ann (David) Million, of Bardstown, and Mary Colleen Becker of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Rachel Kathleen Coffey and Christopher Becker; and a great-grandson, Corbin Elijah Downey.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.