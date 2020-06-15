Mary Ann Waits
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Waits, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bluegrass Assisted Living.
She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Cincinnati, and was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Waits; her parents, Estelle and Clara Hardy; three brothers; and one infant sister.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Ann (David) Million, of Bardstown, and Mary Colleen Becker of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Rachel Kathleen Coffey and Christopher Becker; and a great-grandson, Corbin Elijah Downey.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved