Mary Belle Beam, 97, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Taylorsville. She was former president of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray D. Beam; a son, Ray Anthony Beam; two infant sons, William and James Beam; and her parents, Daniel and Grace Truax.
She is survived by her seven children, JoAnn (Sam) Filiatreau, Charlotte Ray (Carl) Beeler, Mary Ellen (Tom) Justus, all three of Bardstown, Mike (Dixie) Beam, of Arizona, Jean Elizabeth (N.A.) Filiatreau, George Edward (Pat) Beam, and Ruthie Weakley, all of Bardstown; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two niecesm Selena Greenwell and Juanita Roby; two nephews, Bryan Willis and Arlan "Bud" Hobbs, who were very close to her; and several nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Barlow Funeral Home with inurnment in Bardstown Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may go to donor's favorite charity.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 14, 2019