Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dawn Davis. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Dawn Davis, 95, of Jeffersonville, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with family at her side. Mary was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Louisville to the late Richard Bennett and Helen Knight. During her life, Mary lived in Jeffersonville, the Louisville area, and in Sarasota, Fla. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She attended St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jeffersonville and was also a member of Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota. She was an active member of the local Knights of Columbus Council in Sarasota, where her husband was the Grand Knight, as well as holding other leadership positions.

Throughout her life, Mary loved to dance and later in life, she looked forward to playing golf with her friends and family. At the core of her life was being a devoted mother to her children, a caring grandmother to her grandkids, and master to her many beloved dogs.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Davis of Louisville, who she was married to for 48 years before he passed away in 1990.

She is survived by five children, Mary Dawn Van Note, of Roswell Ga., Nicola Anne Stiers, of Jeffersonville, Ind., Ernest Joseph Davis, of Atlanta, Daniel Anthony Davis, of Bardstown, and Christopher Paul Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, in Louisville. The family has asked that no donations or flowers be sent.

was in charge of arrangements.



Mary Dawn Davis, 95, of Jeffersonville, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with family at her side. Mary was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Louisville to the late Richard Bennett and Helen Knight. During her life, Mary lived in Jeffersonville, the Louisville area, and in Sarasota, Fla. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She attended St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jeffersonville and was also a member of Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota. She was an active member of the local Knights of Columbus Council in Sarasota, where her husband was the Grand Knight, as well as holding other leadership positions.Throughout her life, Mary loved to dance and later in life, she looked forward to playing golf with her friends and family. At the core of her life was being a devoted mother to her children, a caring grandmother to her grandkids, and master to her many beloved dogs.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Davis of Louisville, who she was married to for 48 years before he passed away in 1990.She is survived by five children, Mary Dawn Van Note, of Roswell Ga., Nicola Anne Stiers, of Jeffersonville, Ind., Ernest Joseph Davis, of Atlanta, Daniel Anthony Davis, of Bardstown, and Christopher Paul Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, in Louisville. The family has asked that no donations or flowers be sent. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close