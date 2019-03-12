Mary Elizabeth Brady, 90, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was a member of Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Richard Brady; a daughter, Christine Brady; and a grandson, Tyne Janes.
She is survived by her loving children, Rick Brady, Annette Cooke, Suzette Shoop (Ed), Lisa Janes (David) and Gloria Schwartz (Larry); grandchildren, Brian and Shaun Cooke (Hope), Ashley VanBogaert (Carl), Kristyn, Taylor and Trey Shoop, Natasha Janes and Kimberly and Nathan Schwartz; and great-granddaughters, Abby and Rachel VanBogaert.
Her celebration of life Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (formerly St. Jerome), 903 Fairdale Road with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 13, 2019