Mary Elizabeth Clark, 93, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Windsor Gardens. She was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Bardstown, a retired bookkeeper for Tom Ballard Company, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Clark; her parents, William Earl and Stella Burba Ritchie; a sister, Lois Hutchins; and a brother, William Earl Ritchie Jr.
She is survived by her eight children, Jim (Anna) Clark, of Bardstown, Mary Ann (Donnie Moore) Clark, of Louisville, Johnny Clark, of Bardstown, Charlie Clark, of Arlington, Va., Pat (Katie) Clark, of Bardstown, Paul Clark, of Indianapolis, Fred Clark, of Georgetown, and Jeannie Clark, of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Angela Clark-Winstead, Michael Clark, Patrick Clark, Frank Clark, John Clark, Stephen Clark, Nathan Clark, Jacob Clark, and Natalie Miller; a great-grandson, Trey Clark-Stillman; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Clark; and a sister, Hazel O'Bryan, of Bardstown.
Her funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Tuesday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 27, 2019