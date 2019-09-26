Mary Elizabeth Dennis (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Dennis, 100, of Mount Washington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by two sons, Barry and Jesse Dennis; and three daughters, Mary Marla Dunn, Rose Marie Gutermuth, and Rebecca Kathy Wells;
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 27, 2019
