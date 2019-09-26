Mary Elizabeth Dennis, 100, of Mount Washington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by two sons, Barry and Jesse Dennis; and three daughters, Mary Marla Dunn, Rose Marie Gutermuth, and Rebecca Kathy Wells;
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 27, 2019