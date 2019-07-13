A Bardstown resident, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Harrell, 84, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Nelson County to the late Thurman and Mary Della Walls Curtsinger. Mary was a former caretaker and was loved by her family, who have been her caretakers these past few months.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Chester "Check" Harrell; an infant daughter, Mary Catherine Harrell; two sisters, Lucille Curtsinger and Ruby Price; four brothers, Junior Curtsinger, Marvin Curtsinger, Leon Curtsinger and Bill Curtsinger.
Mary is survived by three daughters, JoAnn Simpson, Sandy Harrell and Barbara (Tim) Leake, all of Bardstown; three sons, Roger Harrell of Bardstown, Gary (Sue) Harrell of Michigan and Kenny (Kim) Harrell of Bardstown. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral for Mrs. Mary Harrell will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 14, 2019