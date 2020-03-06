Mary Ellen Mattingly Ritchie, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence due to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Mary Ellen was born Nov. 15, 1949, to the late Charles Beaven Mattingly and Mary Inez Buckler Mattingly of St. Mary in Lebanon. She was raised on a dairy farm and loved the farm life all her life! She was an intake specialist with Nazareth Home Health until her retirement in 1998 due to breast cancer that had spread to the bone. She loved helping people get the services they needed, loved her family and friends, and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anne Marie Mattingly Helms; a brother, Michael Steven Mattingly; a niece, Amanda Katherine Warren; and a nephew, John Graves Mattingly III.
She left to cherish her memory are her husband and love of her life, Joseph Wayne Ritchie; two sons, Joe Harold (Shannon) Culver, and Timothy Wayne (Christy) Ritchie; four brothers, Charles Buckler (Mary) Mattingly, Damien Hayden "D.H." (Benita Payne) Mattingly, John Graves (Janet) Mattingly, and Joseph Francis (Connie) Mattingly; a sister, Rosemary Mattingly Warren; a sister-in-law, Sherry (Alex) Thompson; a brother-in-law, Brad Helms; three grandchildren, Alisha Ritchie (Travis) Johnson, Justin Tanner (Jenna) Culver and Nicholas Trenten (Alivia Ballard) Culver; two great-grandsons, Curtis Wayne Mabrey and Trever Johnson; godmother of Stephanie Warren, Olivia Mattingly Peterson and Chad Mattingly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that are dearly loved.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church on Bellwood Road, with burial in the church cemetery. Pastor Gerald Hegwood and Pastor Victor Bramlett will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Friday March 6 at Barlow Funeral Home and 9 – 11 am Saturday March 7 at church.
Memorial contributions may go to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Educational Building Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 7, 2020