Mary Gertrude DeMar Vernon, 93, of Shepherdsville, passed away Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at Green Meadows Nursing Home in Mount Washington.
She was Jan. 6, 1927, in New Haven to the late James William and Mary Alice Mattingly DeMar.
She was an avid bowler and secretary of many women's leagues, she worked in the printing industry for many years and enjoyed working at Pathelen Florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Arnold Vernon; two brothers, J.E. DeMar and Kenny DeMar; two sisters, Ivy Dewitt and Carmelita Price.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Tommy) Beeler, of Shepherdsville; five grandchildren, Allen (Dee) Slaughter, Debbie Lewis, Chris (Rene) Slaughter, Gina (Tommy) Carnell and Lorie (Billy) Harvey; nine great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Arnold " Buddy" (Rita) DeMar, of Louisville; three sisters, Shirley Dewitt, of New Haven, Celie Weyrauch, of Louisville, and Mary Ann Rust, of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial to follow in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating and will continue after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.William Rust Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.