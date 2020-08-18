Mary Helen Abell Osborne, 84, of Springfield, died Saturday, Aug. 15, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Marion County to the late Joseph Edward and Mary Celeste Mattingly Abell.

She had worked as an machine operator for Cowden Manufacturing Company and Bardstown Manufacturing Company (Jonathon Logan) in Bardstown, was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She was also preceded in death by a son, John Osborne; a daughter, Mary Osborne; a granddaughter, Stephanie Osborne; four brothers, Alvin, Bert, J.B. and Leo Abell; and three sisters, Louise Blandford Thomas, Clara Hutchins and Teresa Mattingly.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Osborne; two sons, Eddie (Linda) Osborne, of Bardstown, and John "Hooker" (Dana) Osborne, of Springfield; a daughter, Wanda (Billy Carl) Foster, of Springfield; a sister, Thelma Haggard, of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Alice Abell, of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Stacey Hall, Krystal Mattingly and Daniel and Kirby Osborne; five great grandchildren, McClain and Avery Osborne, Zeek Mattingly and Nash and Knox Berens.

All services will be private.

The family has requested that contributions please be made to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



