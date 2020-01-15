Mary Jane Warren (1954 - 2020)
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Obituary
Mary Jane Warren, 65 of Calvary, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Marion County to the late Paul and Catherine Peterson Rogers. She was a former employee of TG KY in Lebanon and Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Matthew Cowan.
Survivors include her son, Brian Warren (Kristy) of Lebanon and her daughter, Sarah Warren (Dennis Schmidt) of Louisville; five grandchildren, Greta Warren of Elizabethtown, Cinnamon Jewell (Chris) of Hodgenville, Mathew Fisher (Maggie) and Brooke Smith all of Lebanon and Tanner Fisher (Amber) of Saint Mary's; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Spalding, Layla Fisher, Hadley Fisher, Taylan and Talon Jewell, Blakelyn Fisher and Kinsley Fisher; four sisters, Paula Blanford of Bardstown, Rita Rust (Dennis) of Springfield, Karen Hayes (Wayne) and Lisa Brown (Bobby) all of Lebanon; four brothers, Kenny Rogers (Prudence) of Bardstown, Vincent Rogers (Betty Jo) of Campbellsville, Frank Rogers of Loretto and Joe Rogers of Cox's Creek; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
