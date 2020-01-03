|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary JoAnn (Bauer) Lafollette.
|
|
|
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
|
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Mary JoAnn Bauer Lafollette, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born on Jan. 23, 1938, in Bardstown to the late Elmer and Anna Mary Newton McMichael. JoAnn was a retired employee of General Electric, loved to quilt, play poker and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Will Lafollette; her first husband, James Bauer; grandsons, Michael Bauer and Joshua Bauer; a great-grandson Coner Lafollette; and son-in-law, Tim Redmon.
She is survived by five daughters, Debbie (Greg) DeMar, of Bardstown, Cathy Bauer, of Hodgenville, Barbara Redmon, of Bardstown, Sherry (PeeWee) Lyons, of Bloomfield, and Debra (LeRoy) Williams, of Elizabethtown; three sons, Allen (Lorene) Bauer, David Lafollette, and Richard (Sandy) Lafollette, all of Hodgenville; three sisters, Louise Stratton, of Florida, Ruth Stucker, of Bardstown, Marie (Kevin) Johnson, of Indiana; four brothers, Joe Paul (Betty) McMichael, of Louisville, Frank (Midge) McMichael, of California, David (Sue) McMichael and Wayne McMichael, both of Bardstown; 25 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. with Friday evening prayers at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Dean Jeffires, Davy Willis, Ronnie Bryan, James Bauer, P.J. Bauer, Jimmy Marshall and A.J. Lyons.
Honorary pallbearers are Tammy Brown, Wadena Willis, Crystal Ferguson, Jennifer Bauer and Renee Martin.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|